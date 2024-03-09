Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $400,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.00. 4,393,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,673,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

