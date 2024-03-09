Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

