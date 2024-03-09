Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

FI stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.