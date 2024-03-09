Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 174 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 154.6% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after buying an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,438. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac



Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.



