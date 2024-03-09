Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 185 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

XOM stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. 16,281,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,395,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average is $105.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $430.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

