Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 273 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2,178.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 137,889 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $3,817,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,080,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,766. The stock has a market cap of $377.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $161.74.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

