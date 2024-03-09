Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 474 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS traded down $12.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $571.29. 724,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $541.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.60. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.58 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

