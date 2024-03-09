Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 557 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,528,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,939. The company has a market capitalization of $278.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.41.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

