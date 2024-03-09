Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,227,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,950. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. The company has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

