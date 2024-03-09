Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading Down 2.9%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38. 321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Chorus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chorus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

