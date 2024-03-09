CIBC Raises Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to $10.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from $9.75 to $10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.73. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.