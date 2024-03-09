Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.11% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.9 %

CRUS traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 269,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,858. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

