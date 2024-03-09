Citigroup Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.50.

Keyera Stock Performance

TSE KEY opened at C$33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The firm has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$27.98 and a twelve month high of C$34.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.58.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8835386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

