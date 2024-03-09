Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 270,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after buying an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.