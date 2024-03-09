Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.43. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

About Citizens & Northern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

