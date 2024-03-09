Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Citizens & Northern Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.43. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44.
Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.
Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens & Northern
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.