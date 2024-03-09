Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) EVP Terry G. Fedor Sells 27,430 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

