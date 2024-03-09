Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.37. 175,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 847% from the average session volume of 18,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
Cobalt 27 Capital Stock Up 3.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.
About Cobalt 27 Capital
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a metals streaming and royalty company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of 11 royalties. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cobalt 27 Capital
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.