Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $66.41.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 870,812 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 58,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

