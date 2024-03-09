Conrad Asia Energy Ltd. (ASX:CRD) Insider Acquires A$29,999.10 in Stock

Conrad Asia Energy Ltd. (ASX:CRD – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Brest acquired 31,578 shares of Conrad Asia Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.10 ($19,479.94).

Conrad Asia Energy Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of natural gas projects in Southeast Asia. Its flagship project is the 76.5% owned Mako Gas field located in the Natuna Sea, Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

