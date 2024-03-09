Contrasting FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FiscalNote and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 4 0 2.80 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

FiscalNote currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 190.70%. Liquidity Services has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.94%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FiscalNote and Liquidity Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million 2.44 -$218.26 million ($0.80) -2.69 Liquidity Services $314.46 million 1.74 $20.98 million $0.60 29.62

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -97.67% -89.16% -24.28% Liquidity Services 6.03% 17.62% 9.85%

Summary

Liquidity Services beats FiscalNote on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

