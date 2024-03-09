Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 79.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 513,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.96 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $55.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

