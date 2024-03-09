Copper Strike Limited (CSE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 19th

Copper Strike Limited (ASX:CSE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Copper Strike Stock Performance

Copper Strike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copper Strike Limited, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on reviewing potential exploration and development resource acquisitions in Australia. It also engages in the investment management business. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Strike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.