Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRBP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,025,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
