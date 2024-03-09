Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2,362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 184,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Corteva by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

