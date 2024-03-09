Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $140.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CR. StockNews.com raised Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.67.

Get Crane alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

Crane Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $134.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 99.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Crane by 187.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.