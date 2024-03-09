Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

CRGY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Crescent Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded Crescent Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.43.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRGY

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of CRGY opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.