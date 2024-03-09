Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
CRGY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Crescent Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded Crescent Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
