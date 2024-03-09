Critical Analysis: MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rogers and MicroCloud Hologram’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers $908.40 million 2.38 $56.60 million $3.03 38.25 MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 0.38 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Rogers has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 5.17, indicating that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers 6.23% 5.82% 4.55% MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rogers and MicroCloud Hologram, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers 0 0 2 0 3.00 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rogers currently has a consensus price target of $195.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.25%. Given Rogers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rogers is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Summary

Rogers beats MicroCloud Hologram on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure. This segment sells its products under the curamik, ROLINX, RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, CLTE Series, TMM, AD Series, DiClad, CuClad Series, Kappa, COOLSPAN, TC Series, IsoClad, MAGTREX, IM, 2929 Bondply, SpeedWave Prepreg, RO4400/RO4400T, and Radix names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable protection, electrical insulation, conduction and shielding, hose and belt protection, vibration management, cushioning, gasketing and sealing, and venting applications. This segment sells its products under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, eSorba, XRD, Silicone Engineering, and R/bak names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the ENDUR and NITROPHYL names. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

