CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of CSX worth $748,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

