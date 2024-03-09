Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

