CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

UAN stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $690.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

