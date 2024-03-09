CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
CVR Partners Price Performance
UAN stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $690.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62.
CVR Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
