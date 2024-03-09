CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.58.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

CVS Health stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.