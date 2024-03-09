D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

