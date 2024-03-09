DA Davidson Raises Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $35.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BASE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BASE

Couchbase Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $117,690.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,110. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 441,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 333,433 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 276,019 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.