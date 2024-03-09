Danny Abajian Sells 12,030 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $145,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $67,072.08.

On Monday, January 8th, Danny Abajian sold 540 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $8,753.40.

On Monday, December 18th, Danny Abajian sold 408 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $7,446.00.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.