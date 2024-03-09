DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

DFI opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.13. DFI Retail Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

