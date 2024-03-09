DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
DFI opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.13. DFI Retail Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).
About DFI Retail Group
