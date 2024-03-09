DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $201.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $174.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $181.11 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $190.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

