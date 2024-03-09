Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.53.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

