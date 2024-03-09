Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $147.91 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.