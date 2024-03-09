Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $147.91 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

