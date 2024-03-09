Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.46)-($0.36) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $315-323 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.70 million. Domo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.460–0.360 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Domo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Domo

Domo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DOMO opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $66,097.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 38.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.