Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $13,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 47.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

