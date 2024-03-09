Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of DUKE stock opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 30.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.79. Duke Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £136.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,091.67 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Duke Capital

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

