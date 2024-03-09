Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Duke Capital Trading Up 6.3 %
Duke Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
About Duke Capital
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
