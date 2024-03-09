Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $12,309,817.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,362,841.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at $35,600,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,139,073 shares of company stock valued at $323,790,012. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BROS opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,007.67 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

