DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €38.32 ($41.65) and last traded at €38.26 ($41.59). Approximately 86,842 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.10 ($41.41).
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.
