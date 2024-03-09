Dyne Therapeutics’ (DYN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

DYN opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $117,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock valued at $47,630,605 in the last 90 days. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

