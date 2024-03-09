E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$1,051.65 and last traded at C$1,050.00, with a volume of 616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,050.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

E-L Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,032.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$971.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.83.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

