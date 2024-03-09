E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.32. E2open Parent shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 310,986 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in E2open Parent by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,020,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,322,000 after buying an additional 2,524,670 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

