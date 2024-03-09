E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading Up 1.3%

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.35. Approximately 58,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 146,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.
E3 Metals Stock Up 1.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.18. The company has a market cap of C$135.74 million and a P/E ratio of -27.65.
About E3 Metals
E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than E3 Metals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for E3 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.