EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at UBS Group

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.68. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco purchased 70,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Defranco purchased 70,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $919,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,489 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EchoStar by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

