Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $17.00

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $17.75. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 76,087 shares changing hands.

EWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Fox bought 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,970.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Fox bought 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,970.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,470.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,704 shares of company stock worth $3,732,203. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 395.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

